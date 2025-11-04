Air Pollution Linked To 15% Of All Deaths In Delhi In 2023, Finds Study

Air pollution was responsible for nearly 15 per cent of all deaths in Delhi in 2023, making it the city's single largest health risk, according to an analysis of the latest Global Burden of Disease (GBD) data.

The analysis, based on data released by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) earlier this month, estimated that around 17,188 deaths in the national capital last year were linked to long-term exposure to particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution. This means one in every seven deaths in Delhi can be traced to the city's toxic air.

Despite these alarming figures, the Union Environment Ministry has maintained that there is "no conclusive evidence" directly linking air pollution to mortality, calling it one of several contributing factors.

"A Public Health Emergency, Not Just An Environmental Issue"

Researchers at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), which analysed the GBD data, said the findings highlight the urgent need to treat air pollution as a public health emergency rather than an environmental inconvenience.

"Air pollution must now be treated foremost as a public health issue, not just an environmental one," said Dr Manoj Kumar, an analyst at CREA.

"India already has over 250 epidemiological studies establishing the link between polluted air and a wide range of health impacts. The science is clear: what's needed now is decisive, coordinated action," he said.

Dr Kumar explained that particulate matter pollution affects the human body far beyond the lungs. When inhaled, fine particles can travel deep into the lungs, reach the alveoli, and enter the bloodstream. Over time, these particles accumulate in blood vessels, reducing oxygen flow to the heart and brain, which can trigger strokes, heart attacks, and other chronic illnesses.

"Unless Delhi's air quality improves substantially, the burden of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases will only continue to rise," he said.

Deaths Rising Despite Policy Interventions

The GBD analysis shows that deaths related to air pollution in Delhi rose from 15,786 in 2018 to 17,188 in 2023, even as authorities introduced several air quality management plans. Deaths linked to high blood pressure and diabetes also increased during the same period but remained lower than those caused by air pollution.

Following air pollution, other major risk factors for mortality in 2023 included high systolic blood pressure (12.5 per cent), high fasting plasma glucose or diabetes (9 per cent), high cholesterol (6 per cent), and obesity (5.6 per cent).

CREA researchers said that despite year-to-year fluctuations, the number of deaths caused by particulate matter pollution has remained consistently high-often exceeding those linked to hypertension or diabetes.

"Pollution Is A Year-Round Crisis"

Experts said Delhi's pollution problem extends well beyond the visible smog of winter. "People assume pollution is a winter-specific phenomenon, but harmful exposure happens throughout the year. It just becomes more visible when wind speeds drop and pollutants settle close to the ground," Dr Kumar said.

According to CREA's latest PM2.5 assessment for October 2025, Delhi ranked sixth among India's most polluted cities, recording an average PM2.5 concentration of 107 µg/m³ -three times higher than its September average. Dharuhera in Haryana was the most polluted, with 123 µg/m³.

Interestingly, the contribution of stubble burning to Delhi's PM2.5 levels in October was less than six per cent, suggesting that local and year-round emission sources, particularly vehicles and industries, continue to drive pollution levels.

"Government Regulation Must Lead The Way"

Dr Kumar emphasised that while public participation is vital, large-scale improvements can only come from strong government regulation and consistent enforcement. "People's awareness helps, but regulation and implementation must come from the government. Nearly half of Delhi's pollution comes from vehicles alone," he noted.

CREA finds that Delhi's data is a reminder that effective air pollution control remains one of the most powerful public health interventions available, capable of reducing disease burden, improving quality of life, and adding years to life expectancy for millions of residents.