Air India Flight Makes Priority Landing In Chennai After Technical Snag

An official said an alert was sounded before the aircraft landed under 'local standby' protocol.

All India | | Updated: July 21, 2018 20:41 IST
Later, the technical snag was rectified and the plane resumed its journey. (Representational)

Chennai: 

A Chennai-bound Air India flight from Mumbai carrying 111 passengers besides crew, made a priority landing at the international airport in Chennai today, following a technical problem, an airport official said.

The official said an alert was sounded before the aircraft landed under 'local standby' protocol. The term local standby refers to sounding an alert to fire and rescue services to tackle any untoward incidents upon the arrival of an aircraft which is landing in emergency conditions.

"We got a request from the pilot asking us to be on local standby as the flight was approaching the airport. We alerted the (fire and rescue) services to be ready. Soon after it landed, the passengers alighted and the plane was towed away to a bay," he said.

Later, the snag was rectified and the plane resumed its journey to Delhi, he said.

However, Air India officials were not available for a comment.

