Air India Pee-Gate: Statement Of 2 Crew Members To Be Recorded Tomorrow

Statements of two crew members of the Air India flight on which a man allegedly urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger will be recorded on Tuesday, police said on Monday.

The two crew members were to join the probe on Monday but could not do so as they were outside Delhi, officials said.

"Since the two crew members on board the Air India flight on November 26 were outstation, they could not join the probe today. So, we have called them tomorrow to get their statements recorded in connection with the incident," a senior police officer said.

Police are also trying to approach other passengers who were on the flight to get their statements, the officials said.

The Delhi Police had summoned nine crew members of the flight and seven of them have already recorded their statements.

The statements of the crew members will help the police establish the sequence of events, the officials said.

The accused, Shankar Mishra, allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR against Mishra on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India and arrested him from Bengaluru on Saturday.

A court later sent the accused to judicial remand for 14 days while rejecting a plea by police for his custody.

During interrogation, Mishra told police that he does not remember anything about the incident since he was sleepy. It was only when other passengers on the flight told him about his act, he apologised to the victim, officials had said on Saturday.

According to police, Mishra admitted that he was under the influence of alcohol.

He claimed that while travelling in the US, he and his friend took turns driving a car and he did not get proper sleep, a senior police officer had said.

