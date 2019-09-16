Air India Orders Inquiry Into President Kovind's Flight Delay At Zurich: Report

The President drove to the airport but was asked to return to his hotel. (File photo)

Air India has ordered a "full inquiry" into the incident wherein President Ram Nath Kovind's flight was delayed at Zurich after a technical snag, sources said on Monday.

Air India Boeing 777, which was scheduled to fly the President from Zurich to Slovenia, was delayed for over three hours on Sunday after facing a 'Rudder Fault'.



The flight was later rectified by the Air India engineers and it flew President Kovind to Slovenia on the third leg of his three-nation tour to Europe.

