Air India Formalises Deal For 470 Airbus And Boeing Aircraft

The purchase agreements were signed on the sidelines of the ongoing Paris Air Show.

Air India today signed purchase agreements to acquire 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing. The deal, which is worth $70 billion based on list prices, is one of the largest aircraft orders in civil aviation history.

The purchase agreements were signed on the sidelines of the ongoing Paris Air Show. Air India's firm orders include 34 A350-1000, six A350-900, 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 10 Boeing 777X widebody aircraft, as well as 140 Airbus A320neo, 70 Airbus A321neo and 190 Boeing 737MAX narrowbody aircraft.

"This landmark step further positions Air India for long-term growth and success that, we have every hope, will come together to represent the best of modern aviation to the world," said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India.

Satair, an Airbus company, and Boeing Global Services will provide Air India with a broad range of solutions to support its fleet of aircraft. These solutions will include parts and maintenance provisioning, digital applications, and modification services.

"Our ambitious fleet renewal and expansion programme will see Air India operate the most advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft across our route network within five years. We are proud to be working with all our partners in this journey to rebuild a global airline which reflects India taking a more confident posture around the world," said Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India.

The first A350s are expected to be delivered later this year, and the bulk of the order will arrive from mid-2025 onwards. Air India has already started taking delivery of 11 leased Boeing 777s and 25 Airbus A320s to accelerate its fleet and network expansion.