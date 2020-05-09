Air India Flight With 129 Indians From Bangladesh Lands In Delhi

The first Air India flight of Vande Bharat Mission from Bangladesh amid the lockdown, carrying 167 stranded passengers, all medical students, had arrived in Srinagar on Friday.

Indians who returned to India from Dhaka leave from Delhi airport.

New Delhi:

An Air India flight carrying 129 Indian nationals from Dhaka, Bangladesh, landed at Delhi airport today as part of Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians from different countries.

India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad during the coronavirus crisis from May 7. The government had said that Air India will operate 64 flights in a week to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals.

