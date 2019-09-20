Woman Passenger Allegedly Thrashed Air India Crew On Flight, Arrested

Goa Airport Police have registered a case against the woman passenger (File Photo)

A woman passenger travelling on an Air-India flight was arrested on Friday morning for allegedly misbehaving with the air hostess after she denied serving her more alcohol during the flight.

The incident took place onboard the Air India flight which departed from Dubai to Goa via Bengaluru.

"After the flight landed at Goa airport, the female passenger was arrested by the police. She was later granted bail," a Goa Police officer told ANI.

According to an Air India official, the passenger allegedly abused and thrashed the air hostess.

"A couple was travelling in business class of the Air India Flight AI-994 from Dubai to Goa. The drunken female passenger misbehaved with air hostess after the crew members refused to serve her more alcohol," the official said.

Goa Airport Police have registered a case against the woman passenger under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Last year an Irish lady had also abused and spit on the face of an Air India crew member when she was denied more wine during the flight.

