Flights Of Multiple Airlines Delayed For Hours After Check-In Glitch

Air India announced late Tuesday evening that check-in systems at all airports are "functioning normally" and its "flights are operating as per schedule" after a brief outage that delayed flights across airports.

The problem persisted for at least 45 minutes before getting addressed, a source told NDTV.

"The third-party system has been fully restored, and check-in at all airports is functioning normally. All our flights are operating as per schedule. We thank our passengers for their understanding," Air India said in an updated post on X.

#Update



The third-party system has been fully restored, and check-in at all airports is functioning normally. All our flights are operating as per schedule.



We thank our passengers for their understanding. — Air India (@airindia) December 2, 2025

Earlier, the national carrier said a disruption in the check-in systems at various airports had delayed flights across multiple airlines.

"A third-party system disruption has been affecting check-in systems at various airports, resulting in delays across multiple airlines, including Air India," the airline had said in a post.

"While the system is progressively getting restored, some of our flights may continue to experience delays until the situation fully normalises," Air India added.



#ImportantUpdate



A third-party system disruption has been affecting check-in systems at various airports, resulting in delays across multiple airlines, including Air India.

Our airport teams are working diligently to ensure a smooth check-in experience for all passengers. While… — Air India (@airindia) December 2, 2025

The airline advised passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

Low-cost carrier IndiGo also reported delays, but these were attributed to operational issues, as per sources.

The slowdown is being reported because of the Amadeus software, sources told NDTV.

This software is used by airlines to manage bookings, reservations, inventory, and departure control systems. It is known for its Global Distribution System (GDS) and its IT Solutions that help businesses streamline operations and enhance the customer experience.

On Monday, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirmed that several flights approaching Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi recently reported incidents of GPS spoofing, but it didn't disrupt any flight operations.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, the Minister said that no flights were disrupted as other runways equipped with traditional navigation systems continued to function normally.

According to reports, nearly 800 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on November 6.

Global Positioning System (GPS) or Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) spoofing refers to attempts to manipulate a user's navigation system by giving false signals.