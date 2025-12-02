Air India Operated A320 With "Expired Airworthiness Licence" 8 Times, Probe On

After the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) initiated an investigation into an Air India aircraft that was not airworthy but still flew at least eight times before it was grounded, the airline on Tuesday said the incident was “regrettable” and it has initiated a comprehensive internal investigation.

The Airbus A320 in question was operated with an “expired airworthiness licence” at least eight times last month before the lapse was discovered and the aircraft was grounded. The A320 remains grounded pending DGCA investigation.

The Certificate of Airworthiness is issued by the DGCA, and is renewed every year only if the aircraft in a safe condition for flight.

According to aviation officials, operating an aircraft without valid licences and certificates is considered a serious offence.

Air India said in a statement that “an incident involving one of our aircraft operating without an airworthiness review certificate is regrettable”.

“As soon as this came to our notice, it was duly reported to the DGCA and all personnel associated with the decision have been placed under suspension, pending further review. We have initiated a comprehensive internal investigation and are fully cooperating with the regulator,” an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline further said that “it remains unwavering in its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of operational integrity and safety, and any deviation from mandated compliance protocols is treated with utmost seriousness and is unacceptable to the organisation”.

