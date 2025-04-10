Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Air India Express Pilot Dies After Operating Flight From Srinagar To Delhi

An Air India Express pilot in his late 30s died after landing in Delhi. He was taken to the hospital after complains of feeling unwell but he died.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Air India Express Pilot Dies After Operating Flight From Srinagar To Delhi
Air India Express pilot was not feeling well after landing at the Delhi airport.
New Delhi:

An Air India Express pilot died due to a medical condition in the national capital on Wednesday soon after operating a flight from Srinagar, according to a source.

The pilot, in his late 30s, operated the flight from Srinagar to Delhi and was not feeling well after landing at the Delhi airport. He was taken to a hospital but passed away, the source said.

"We deeply regret the loss of a valued colleague due to a medical condition... we are extending all possible assistance to them as we all cope with this tremendous loss," an airline spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

Further details could not be ascertained.

"We request all concerned to respect privacy at this time and avoid unnecessary speculation while we commit to assisting the relevant authorities in due process," the spokesperson said

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Air India Express Pilot, Flight From Srinagar To Delhi, Pilot Died
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now