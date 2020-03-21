Air India Aircraft To Bring Back Indians Stuck In Coronavirus Hit Rome

The Centre issued a statement on Thursday that no international flights would be allowed to land in India from March 22 onward for a period of one week.

An Air India official said the flight to Rome would take off from the Delhi airport around 2:30 pm.

New Delhi:

National carrier Air India will send a 787 Dreamliner aircraft to Rome on Saturday afternoon to evacuate Indians stranded there amid the coronavirus crisis.

The flight will evacuate all Indians stranded in Rome and return to Delhi on Sunday morning, the official added.

