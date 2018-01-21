Air India Aircraft To Be Used By Home Ministry To Ferry Security Forces

An amount of Rs 109.84 crore has been sanctioned by the ministry to offer the air services to the security personnel during the first seven months of 2018 by hiring the Air India planes.
Priority will be given to those personnel availing the facility for the first, second and third time respectively and those going on temporary duties, subject to availability of seats, a home ministry official told news agency PTI.
Air services were introduced a few years ago by the ministry for limited sectors but the scheme has now been expanded with new sectors, enhanced frequency and aircraft with more seats.
Air India is expected to deploy its narrow-body jet Airbus A319 which has around 144 all-economy seats.
The sectors in which the air service will be available are: Delhi-Leh-Delhi, Delhi-Jammu-Srinagar-Jammu-Delhi, Delhi-Dibrugarh-Guwahati-Delhi, Kolkata-Imphal-Kolkata, Kolkata-Agartala-Kolkata, Kolkata-Aizwal-Kolkata and KolkataSilchar-Kolkata.
The official said that though the scheme has been approved until July 31, it will be further extended for the whole year and subsequent years too.