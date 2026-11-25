Air India is considering a major organisational restructuring, integrating key functions across Air India and Air India Express under the "One Air India" Model, as new CEO Tewolde Gebremariam looks to streamline operations, cut costs and improve the Tata-owned carrier's financial performance.

At a town hall with employees on Wednesday, Gebremariam outlined a new blueprint, meaning a possible senior management reshuffle and a review of its workforce.

The proposed "One Air India" model will see the two airlines operate as one group while retaining their separate brands and regulatory identities. Functions such as Finance, Human Resources, IT, Network Planning, Commercials, Marketing and Engineering could be brought under a common structure, while flight operations, crew management and customer-facing functions will continue to remain separate.

Both airlines will continue to operate under separate Air Operator Certificates (AOCs), with their existing licences and statutory requirements remaining unchanged.

Addressing employees, Gebremariam said the integration would help the two airlines draw on each other's capabilities and improve efficiency.

"People and teams will work as one group, drawing on the best capabilities and expertise across both airlines. The aim is to generate synergies," he said.

The restructuring could also lead to changes in the airline's senior management, with Gebremariam considering a reshuffle at the top level. The Air India Management Committee has already been recast as the Air India Management Team, with Air India Express CEO Deepak Rajawat becoming part of the group leadership structure.

Two new group-level positions -- Group Strategy Officer and Chief of Training Academy -- are being created. The latter will bring the group's flying academy, flight training organisations and technical training capabilities under a single leadership structure.

The proposed integration comes as Air India examines a potential workforce surplus of 8,000-10,000 employees. The group currently has around 30,000 employees. The review is part of a wider exercise to reduce costs and improve productivity.

Rs 6,000-Crore Savings Target

Restoring profitability is among Gebremariam's biggest priorities, with the airline targeting Rs 6,000 crore in cost savings.

Air India has identified around Rs 3,500 crore in potential savings and has already achieved approximately Rs 1,500 crore, with a team of around 11 senior executives overseeing the exercise.

The airline has also received more than 1,500 suggestions from employees on reducing costs and improving efficiency.

Gebremariam said fuel prices paid by the airline this year are almost double last year's levels. Air India is targeting a 20 per cent reduction in non-fuel costs and a 5 per cent reduction in fuel costs. "Cost discipline is not a one-time exercise. It must become part of our culture," he said.

The airline is also tightening scrutiny of executive travel, procurement and supplier expenses. Gebremariam said savings would have to come from both large initiatives and smaller everyday decisions.

Explaining the pressure on the airline's finances, he said, "CASK is much higher than RASK. That is why we are losing money."

However, there are signs of improvement in revenue performance. "October and November have been encouraging. In some areas, load factors have grown, while in others yields have improved. Overall, RASK is increasing. We are making progress," he said.

Mumbai To Handle More Europe-, US-Bound Traffic

Air India is also reworking its network to reduce the impact of regional airspace restrictions and improve operating efficiency. More westbound connecting traffic is being routed through Mumbai, while Delhi will increasingly serve eastbound connections.

The airline is looking to strengthen multiple hubs across India, including in the south, with Mumbai and Bengaluru emerging as potential centres for feeding passenger traffic.

The move assumes significance as the closure of Pakistani airspace has forced Indian carriers to take longer routes on several international sectors, increasing operating costs and affecting network efficiency.

"We can't control the external environment. What we can do is build an airline that is resilient in all conditions, can withstand challenges and continue to succeed. We need to make ourselves stronger every day," Gebremariam said.

Improvement In On-Time Performance

The airline has reported improvements in operational performance over the past three months, particularly in on-time performance (OTP).

Domestic operations at both Air India and Air India Express are now consistently recording OTP of over 80 per cent, while performance on long-haul international routes is also improving.

Customer feedback has shown an improvement, with the group's overall Net Promoter Score rising from 35 to 38 year-on-year. Domestic NPS increased from 48 to 51.

The airline has also reduced mishandled baggage rates, although transfer baggage and minimum connection time performance remain areas requiring further improvement.

Gebremariam said the focus would remain on the fundamentals of airline operations, including safe and clean aircraft, punctual departures and arrivals, reliable baggage handling, and customer-friendly service.

13 Boeing 777s May Be Converted Into Freighters

Air India is evaluating the conversion of 13 older Boeing 777 aircraft into dedicated freighters as it looks to expand its cargo business and generate additional revenue.

The airline is also exploring a dedicated freighter operation. Separately, it plans to enter the holiday and tour operations business through an in-house venture that could be branded Air India Vacations or Air India Holidays. The proposed business will package trips for Indian travellers and seek to attract more tourists to India.

Gebremariam acknowledged that geopolitical tensions, airspace closures and elevated fuel costs continue to pose challenges for the airline. However, he said India's growing aviation market and geographical position offered an opportunity for Air India to emerge as a leading global hub carrier.

"We must keep one eye firmly on today's challenges and another on tomorrow's opportunities," he told employees.

Calling for a shift in management culture, he identified cost consciousness, accountability and "constructive impatience" as important priorities, urging teams to focus on execution and inter-departmental coordination.

"We need to introduce culture by...walking the talk," he said.