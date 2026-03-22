Air Force Staffer Arrested For Spying For Pak Handlers In Assam

A civilian employee posted at an Indian Air Force station in Assam has been arrested for allegedly spying and sharing sensitive information with Pakistani handlers, Rajasthan Intelligence said on Sunday.

Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Prafull Kumar said the accused was arrested in a joint operation by Rajasthan Intelligence and Air Force Intelligence.

Investigation began with the arrest of a suspect from Jaisalmer in January 2026, which led to the identification of Sumit Kumar (36), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, currently posted as a multi-tasking staff (MTS) at the Air Force Station in Chabua, Dibrugarh.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had been in contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives since 2023 and was allegedly sharing confidential information in exchange for money, officials said.

The accused is suspected of having collected and passed on sensitive details related to Air Force installations, including locations of fighter aircraft, missile systems and personnel-related information, through social media platforms.

He was brought to Jaipur for questioning at a central interrogation facility, where multiple agencies jointly interrogated him, officials said.

A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway to uncover the wider espionage network, police said.

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