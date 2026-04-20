Guwahati Logs Record April Downpour, Weather Office Issues Heavy Rain Alert

After over 24 hours of waterlogging across several parts of Assam's Guwahati, the situation may worsen, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a fresh alert for heavy rainfall across the state.

The IMD on Monday reported that Guwahati received 117.4 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, the highest ever recorded for a single day in April since 1951. The previous highest single-day rainfall for April in the city was 116.5 mm, set in 2004.

The weather office has warned of an increase in the intensity of the ongoing pre-monsoon activity in the region.

According to the IMD, inclement weather is likely to persist over Assam for the next two to three days, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in several parts of the state. The current conditions are being driven by active weather systems, including upper air circulations over northeast Assam and adjoining areas.

In its latest report, the IMD said light to moderate rainfall occurred at most places, while heavy to very heavy rain was recorded at isolated locations in the past 24 hours. The forecast also warns of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph in some areas.