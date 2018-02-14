Air Force Officer Arun Marwah, Arrested For Espionage, Sent To Judicial Custody By Delhi Court Marwah, booked under the Official Secrets Act (OSA), was handed over to the Special Cell of Delhi police after being interrogated for nearly 10 days by the counter intelligence wing of the IAF, the police said.

Arun Marwah had allegedly leaked classified documents to a woman through WhatsApp.



The court sent Group Captain Arun Marwah to custody after he was produced before it on the expiry of police custody.



Marwah, booked under the Official Secrets Act (OSA), was handed over to the Special Cell of Delhi police after being interrogated for nearly 10 days by the counter intelligence wing of the IAF, the police said.



According to the police, Marwah, who was posted at the Air Force headquarters, was allegedly leaking classified documents to a woman through WhatsApp.



He had befriended her through Facebook in December last year, the agency said.



As per the complaint filed against Marwah by the Air Force, he was caught by the counter intelligence wing after he was found carrying a high-end phone at the headquarters, which are banned there.



The counter intelligence wing is also probing whether he was part of a larger espionage ring.



Punishment under the Official Secrets Act entails a jail term of up to seven years.



