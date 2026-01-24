AIMIM Corporator Apologises Over "Paint Mumbra Green" Remark After Backlash

AIMIM corporator Sahar Yunus Shaikh has retracted and apologised over her controversial "paint Mumbra green" remark, days after backlash. What began as a fiery political statement ended in a quiet room at the Mumbra police station, where the 22-year-old leader swapped her polarising rhetoric for a written apology and a pledge of allegiance to the tricolour.

The drama unfolded after Shaikh's public comments regarding a "Green Mumbra" sparked immediate backlash, drawing the attention of both law enforcement and high-profile political critics. Senior Police Inspector Anil Shinde confirmed that the corporator was summoned to the station twice to explain her stance. "She has apologised for the statement made by her and provided a written apology," Shinde stated.

He further noted that while the police have accepted her retraction for now, and a stern warning has been issued that any repeat performance will result in "strict action."

"I die for the Tricolour"

In an emotional statement to the Mumbra police, the young corporator sought to distance herself from the "green" narrative that put her in the crosshairs. "I live and die for our tricolour flag," Shaikh said, emphasising that she could never disrespect the national identity of the country.

The "vote jihad" warning

While the police might be satisfied with a written note, veteran BJP leader Kirit Somaiya isn't letting the issue slide so easily. While acknowledging her youth - noting she is only 22 - Somaiya called the incident as part of a much more "calculated political strategy".

"There is a larger conspiracy at play - this vote jihad, Somaiya warned.

He alleged that AIMIM is testing these tactics in various pockets with an eye on Mumbai. "We will not let this happen," he added, directly challenging the party to cease what he describes as a divisive conspiracy.