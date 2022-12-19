Man Killed At Office Of Leader From Asaduddin Owaisi's Party In Hyderabad

A 22-year-old, identifued as a student by the police, has died after he was reportedly stabbed by an unknown person inside the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen or AIMIM party's local corporator's office in Hyderabad.

The office is located in Lalitha Bagh area in the city. The victim has been identified as Murtaza Anas and is said to be a nephew of the corporator.

The man was rushed to Owaisi hospital but could not be saved.

The police are at the spot and have cordoned off the area.