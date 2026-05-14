AIADMK Rebels Want EPS Disqualified As MLA, He Hits Back

The rift in the AIADMK widened further on Thursday, with the faction opposed to party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami accusing him and his supporting MLAs of "defying" its "whip" regarding the floor test of the TVK government, and sought their disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Hitting back at his rivals, Palaniswami, addressed as EPS, alleged the they were behind minister posts and were spreading slander against him.

"They have fallen for the lure of six minister posts and 10 board chiefs," he claimed in a statement here. "It is very painful that those who have betrayed the party are spreading slanderous propaganda about me", he claimed.

Responding, the rival faction leader SP Velumani indicated they were not behind minister posts as "Amma (late J Jayalalithaa) gave us posts." Under Palaniswami's leadership, the party has only suffered electoral defeats since 2019 and they only wanted to discuss this in party general council, the Coimbatore strongman said responding to the AIADMK general secretary's statement.

Earlier, the rebel camp, led by senior leaders and former ministers C Ve Shanmugam and Velumani, claimed they had the majority of the 47 MLAs the party has.

C Vijayabaskar, appointed as the "whip" of the faction, told reporters that the legislature party is decided based on majority numbers and indicated that his faction enjoyed that.

His instruction to vote in favour of the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government during its confidence vote on Wednesday was duly communicated to all the AIADMK MLAs through Whatsapp and e-mail, he said.

"Of the 47 MLAs, 25 abided by the instruction. As many as 22 party MLAs, including Edappadi Palaniswami, did not comply with the directives issued by me, who is the whip, and went contrary to that. So we have met the Assembly Speaker today and sought their (pro-Palaniswami MLAs) disqualification under the anti-defection law," he said.

"Majority of MLAs under S P Velumani followed the whip order. So only majority is valid," he said.

Velumani, citing precedents, said that when a split emerges in a party due to difference of opinion, no decisions can be taken; neither can someone be appointed or removed from the party posts or the organisation.

"We are clear--(Palaniswami should) convene party General Council to discuss the reasons for the poll defeat. He is the general secretary," Velumani said.

Further, hitting out at the party chief, he said his actions pertaining to sacking functionaries from party posts and and making new appointments were "not valid." "Our intent is to strengthen the party. Bring back those who had gone, who had been sacked from party. Why did MGR start the party-- to oppose DMK," he said.

Palaniswami's decisions regarding removing people from their party positions are not valid and "they continue in their posts," he added.

The AIADMK chief had removed from party posts, Shanmugam, Velumani and others in the wake of the rift and cross-voting in the TVK government's confidence vote on Wednesday that ruling party won comfortably.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami met with senior leaders to discuss their next steps after growing differences within the party led to cross-voting.

Later in the day, in a statement he hit out at his rival camp.

People of the state voted for the AIADMK to form government, he claimed. But, a few party MLAs have voted in favour of the ruling government's no confidence motion against the "official" order of the whip. "This act is a great betrayal to the party", he said.

Amid the simmering tensions in the AIADMK, the party headquarters, Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Maaligai, came under a heavy police security cover, apparently in anticipation of trouble. Violence had broken out and the AIADMK headquarters was targeted and damaged during the heightened differences between Palaniswami and then party leader O Panneerselvam over a leadership struggle in 2022.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Shanmugam asserted that his supporting MLAs or senior leaders will not visit AIADMK headquarters unless his group gets justice. "In any situation, I will not come to the head office", he said, adding, "we will also ensure that there will not be any clash between the two groups".

Palaniswami also chaired a meeting with his supporting MLAs at his residence here to counter the rebel group. Large number of AIADMK cadres thronged Palaniswami's residence with bouquets to extend their support. Newly appointed office-bearers also called on him.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami's supporter and MLA Agri S S Krishnamurthy and legislator Thalavai N Sundaram met the assembly speaker JCD Prabhakar seeking action on their complaint seeking disqualification of the rebel MLAs since they did not vote against the government in the floor test on Wednesday in lines with the party directive.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami removed party MLA G Hari from his party posts.

Hari, the Tiruttani MLA, was being "discharged" from party positions, including its Organisation Secretary, the AIADMK chief said in a release. He is part of the rebel faction.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)