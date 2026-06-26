Ahmedabad Police Foil Attempt To Exchange Banned Currency Worth Rs 39 Lakh

The Ramol police in Ahmedabad successfully intercepted a major illegal transit of discontinued currency, arresting two individuals who were carrying a massive cache of demonetized 500-rupee notes with a face value of Rs 39 lakh rupees. The operation unfolded on Thursday, when a specialized surveillance squad was patrolling the area to prevent property-related offenses and track down wanted criminals.

While on patrol, head constable Majubatsinh Ghanshyamsinh and constable Shivbhadrasinh Khengarsinh received a precise tip-off regarding the movement of the banned tender. Acting swiftly on this intelligence, the police team set up a watch and intercepted the suspects at the busy Ramol Rabari Colony crossroads in the presence of independent witnesses. A thorough search of the individuals led to the recovery of 7,800 pieces of the scrapped 500-rupee notes alongside two mobile phones.

The arrested individuals have been identified as 40-year-old Bharatsinh Pragjibhai Mahida, a native of Jamnagar currently residing in Mumbai, and 56-year-old Merajuddin Jamilkhan Khan, a resident of Surat. During initial interrogation on the spot, the duo confessed to their involvement in a larger inter-state network operating to illegally trade or exchange the invalid currency.

The suspects revealed that they had procured the demonetized cash from a wanted accomplice, Ayanuddin Giyasuddin Patve, based in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. They were actively transporting the massive stash to Gujarat with the intention of delivering it to another wanted suspect, Shailesh Patel, in Gandhinagar, who was supposed to facilitate the illegal exchange of the discontinued notes.

Following the confession, the Ramol police officially seized the entire consignment of currency notes. A formal case has been registered against the accused under Section 7 of The Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act, 2017. Police officials have launched a wider investigation to track down the remaining wanted accomplices and dismantle the network involved in handling the banned tender.