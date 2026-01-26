Ahmedabad-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express To Have More Seats From January 26. Check Routes, Travel Time

The Ministry of Railways is boosting the seating capacity of popular Vande Bharat trains to ensure more comfortable and convenient travel for passengers. The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express (train numbers 22961/22962), India's 42nd Vande Bharat train launched on March 12, 2024, has seen tremendous demand since it was flagged off by PM Narendra Modi. To address this, Western Railway has temporarily increased its coach composition from 16 to 20 coaches, adding four extra AC Chair Car coaches.

This enhancement now allows for an additional 278 passengers per trip. The updated 20-coach configuration is effective from January 26, 2026, and will continue until March 7, 2026. The extra seats will help reduce travel stress and make high-speed journeys between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central even more accessible.

Enhancing passenger convenience! The Train Nos. 22961/22962 Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express will now temporarily run with 20 Coaches (w.e.f 26.01.2026 to 7.03.2026).@RailMinIndia | @drmadiwr | #WRUpdates pic.twitter.com/i8U0hSigzs — Western Railway (@WesternRly) January 23, 2026

In a statement, Western Railway said, "In view of the increasing demand from passengers, Western Railway will operate the Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express (22961/22962) with a 20-coach rake from January 26 to March 7, 2026. During this period, 4 additional AC chair car coaches will be temporarily added, increasing the train's total capacity by 278 additional passengers and providing greater convenience, comfort, and safe travel to passengers."

Route and Operation Details

Train Numbers: 22961 (Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad) / 22962 (Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central).

22961 (Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad) / 22962 (Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central). Classes : The train offers accommodation in AC Chair Car (CC) and Executive Class (EC).

: The train offers accommodation in AC Chair Car (CC) and Executive Class (EC). Route: The train runs between Ahmedabad Junction and Mumbai Central, covering a distance of approximately 491 km.

The train runs between Ahmedabad Junction and Mumbai Central, covering a distance of approximately 491 km. Stoppages: The train stops at the following stations along its route: Vadodara Junction, Surat, Vapi and Borivali

The train stops at the following stations along its route: Frequency: It operates six days a week, with no service on Sundays.

It operates six days a week, with no service on Sundays. Travel Time: The journey takes about 5 hours and 40 minutes.

The journey takes about 5 hours and 40 minutes. Tickets: Ticket quotas available on the train include the General, Tatkal, Senior Citizen, and Ladies categories.

About Vande Bharat trains

The Vande Bharat Express, launched as part of the “Make in India” initiative, is designed to offer passengers a modern travel experience with features like faster travel times, enhanced safety protocols, and superior onboard services. It is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high-speed, self-propelled train set. It features modern amenities such as fully air-conditioned coaches, GPS-based passenger information systems, comfortable seating, and automatic doors. Designed for speeds of up to 180 km/h, it significantly reduces travel time between major cities.

According to the Ministry of Railways, these trains are intended to set a new benchmark for rail travel in India.