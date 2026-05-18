Ahmedabad Jewellery Heist Ends In Betrayal, Woman Staff Arrested

The Ahmedabad City Crime Branch has arrested an employee of a jewellery store in the city for stealing gold ornaments worth over Rs 1.66 crore.

According to officials, Harshida Rajendrakumar Shetty, 38, stole the jewellery on May 11 from Abhushan Jewellers in the Gravity Shopping Mall located in Ahmedabad's Nikol and fled the scene.

A formal complaint was registered at the Nikol police station, following which the crime branch formed multiple investigative teams to track down the woman employee, a resident of New Naroda.

Police scanned nearly 300 CCTV footage and subsequently arrested the accused, recovering only a portion of the jewellery valued at Rs 22.54 lakh.

Further investigation revealed that Shetty had meticulously planned the heist with her accomplice, Mayur Ashokbhai Mali, a resident of Vastral. The pair escaped on a bike after the employee stole the ornaments during her shift, travelling through Udaipur and Jaipur before reaching Delhi.

However, the plot took an unexpected turn at a Delhi hotel, where Mali allegedly abandoned his unsuspecting accomplice, fleeing with the lion's share of the stolen jewellery.

Police have recovered multiple ornaments from the accused, including a gold bracelet worth Rs 9.98 lakh, an eagle-embossed gold ring studded with white stones valued at Rs 1.34 lakh, a gold mangalsutra worth Rs 7.43 lakh, and a gold chain priced at Rs 3.62 lakh. A mobile phone was also recovered from her possession.

Shetty has been handed over to the Nikol police station for further interrogation under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, while a search is underway to locate her accomplice.