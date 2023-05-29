Ahead Of Elections, Congress Holds Crucial Meet To Solve Rajasthan Tangle

Over the last few years, the Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot rift has played out in public.

The Congress bit the Rajasthan bullet today, summoning Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to Delhi for discussions with Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The assembly election in Rajasthan is due later this year and the party, which is up against the state's revolving door trend, is in desperate need to repair its fractured image.

Over the last few years, the Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot rift has played out in public.

Three years ago, the media had reported a blow-by-blow account of Mr Pilot's aborted rebellion and the subsequent drama when Mr Gehlot was asked to stand for election to the party's national chief's post. Over 70 MLAs had sided with Mr Gehlot and defied then party chief Sonia Gandhi, after a buzz that Mr Pilot would succeed him.

Sources indicated that today's meeting is an effort to find a middle ground between the party's two most important leaders in the state. Mr Pilot has not been called for this meeting -- sources said the party leadership wants to bring Mr Gehlot on board first. A separate meeting is likely to be held with Mr Pilot.

The meet is also inspired by the peace-brokering between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar in Karnataka.

Projection of a united image by the two key leaders who have been at loggerheads for years, had brought bumper returns for the Congress in the recently concluded assembly election. Settling the knotty question of Chief Ministership between the two aggressive contenders has further boosted the party's confidence.

In Rajasthan, Mr Pilot has made a series of demands, including that his party's government take action in the alleged paper leak scam that took place during the BJP rule in the state.

He has put the Congress on notice, declaring that if there is no action by the end of this month, he would hold agitation across the state.

Pointing out that Mr Gehlot, while in the opposition, levelled allegations against the Vasundhara Raje government, he had said, "Four and a half years have been completed but the promises made have not been fulfilled and action has not been taken on the allegations".

"I went on a fast in Jaipur, but when nothing happened from that, I felt that now I will have to go among the public and I took out the Jan Sangharsh Yatra," Mr Pilot had added.

If the threat is carried out, it will be a body blow to the Congress, with the state just months away from election.

"They are coming. We will discuss and decide whatever is in the interest of the party," party chief Mallikarjun Kharge had said ahead of today's meet, which is also being attended by several other senior leaders including AICC in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Randhawa and KC Venugopal.