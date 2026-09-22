Ahead Of Congress' Goa Event, Satirical 'Khokha Run' Game Targets Party

Ahead of the Congress' Goy Rakhonn Yatra, a new online game called Khokha Run has brought political satire into the digital space in Goa. The game uses parody and humour to comment on allegations and political claims surrounding the Goa Congress.

The game features a caricature resembling Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar and is based on allegations that have been part of political discourse in the state over the alleged sale of party tickets to prospective MLA candidates.

In Khokha Run, players see the caricature handing out election tickets to wealthy aspirants while ordinary party workers are pushed aside. Players have a limited time to collect as many "tickets" as possible, with scores displayed on a live leaderboard.

The creators have also announced weekly prizes for players who finish at the top of the leaderboard.

The game is hosted on the Khokha Run website and is connected to a larger satirical platform called 4 KhokheTicketOk. The name is a play on the phrase "4 Khokhe, Ticket OK", referring through satire to allegations involving money and the distribution of political tickets.

The platform also uses humour to refer to land-related controversies that have featured in political exchanges involving the Congress in Goa.

According to its creators, the initiative is aimed at engaging people through gaming and satire instead of traditional political messaging. Visitors can play the game, compete for a place on the leaderboard and share their reactions online.

The launch comes ahead of the Goy Rakhonn Yatra and adds a new digital dimension to the political exchanges taking place in Goa. The allegations referenced by the game remain allegations and have not been established as facts.