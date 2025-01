Case Against Goa Congress Leader For Allegedly "Stalking", "Threatening" Woman

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Olencio Simoes has been booked for allegedly stalking and threatening a woman, a police official said on Sunday.

The woman has accused Mr Simoes of trying to befriend her despite her clear indications of disinterest, the official said.

The complainant has alleged that the Congress leader blocked her way with his vehicle while she was driving her car in Margao city on January 7 and threatened her with dire consequences.

Mr Simoes is also the general secretary of the National Fishworkers Forum, a body dealing with the rights of the traditional fishermen in the country.

Police have registered an FIR against the Congress leader under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 126 (wrongful restrain), 78 (stalking) and 351 (criminal intimidation).

