Ahead Of Big Opposition Meeting, BJP's 'Devdas' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi

The posters say the day is not far when everyone will ask Rahul Gandhi to leave politics. (File)

Ahead of the Opposition meeting in Bihar's Patna, posters mocking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as 'real-life Devdas' were put up outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office here.

"Mamata Didi ne kaha Bengal chhod Do, Kejriwal ne kaha Dilli aur Punjab chhod do, Lalu-Nitish ne kaha Bihar chhod do, Akhilesh ne kaha Uttar Pradesh chhod do, Stalin ne kaha Tamil Nadu chhod do, woh din dur nahi jab sab mil kahenge, Congressi (Rahul) rajneeti chhod do. (Mamata didi asked him to leave Bengal, Kejriwal asked him to leave Delhi and Punjab. Lalu and Nitish asked him to leave Bihar. Akhilesh asked him to leave Uttar Pradesh and Stalin asked him to leave Tamil Nadu....that day is not far when everyone will ask Congressi (Rahul) to leave politics)," a poster, which had Shah Rukh Khan as the 'reel Devdas' and depicted Rahul Gandhi as the 'real Devdas', stated.

#WATCH | Posters taking a jibe at the Opposition unity, portraying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as 'Devdas of real life', put up outside the BJP office in Patna, Bihar. pic.twitter.com/23eHdw8D9o — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday arrived in Patna to attend the Opposition leaders' meeting hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with an aim to arrive at a consensus to forge a united Opposition front to take on the BJP.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Mr Kharge said that the opposition parties' agenda is to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre and they would all fight together.

"We all want to fight together against BJP and our agenda is to remove the BJP government," Kharge said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad asked who would be the Prime Ministerial candidate from the Opposition for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "Nitish Kumar 2024 ke liye baaraat saja rahe hai Patna mai, baaraat me to dulha bhi hota hai, par is baaraat ka dulha kaun hai? (Nitish Kumar is preparing the wedding procession for the 2024 elections in Patna, but who is the groom (PM contender)? Everyone is calling themselves a PM contender," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti were among the leaders who reached Patna ahead of the opposition meeting.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)