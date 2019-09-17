AgustaWestland Scam: CBI Wants To Question Christian Michel In Tihar Jail

Christian Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case. (File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has moved a Delhi court, seeking permission to interrogate alleged AgustaWestland middleman Christian Michel in Tihar Central Jail, where he is lodged.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar has sought a response from Christian Michel on the application by September 20, when the court will hear the matter.

In its plea, the CBI also sought specimen of Christian Michel's signature and handwriting for probe.

The agency has told the court that Christian Michel needs to be confronted with some more documents.

The court directed for him to be produced before it on September 20. It had recently denied bail to Christian Michel.

Christian Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by ED on December 22 last year. On January 5 this year, he was sent to judicial custody in the ED case. He is also lodged in judicial custody in another case registered by CBI in connection with the scam.

Christian Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI. The other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

