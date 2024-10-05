Agniveer, 24, Killed In Fire Extinguisher Blast During Mock Drill In Rajasthan

A 24-year-old Agniveer died due to an explosion in a fire extinguisher during a mock drill in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, police said Saturday.

During a mock drill in a training camp of Golpura Army Area on Friday, a fire extinguisher exploded and Agniveer Saurabh Pal got injured, DSP Anil Jasoria said.

Pal, a resident of Bhakhara village in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, succumbed during treatment at a hospital, he said.

His father Rakesh Pal was informed about the incident and the body was handed over to the family today, the officer said.

Pal had joined the Indian Army under the Agniveer scheme in 2023.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)