'Agnipath Scheme A Fraud On Future Of Youth', Says Meghalaya Governor

The Meghalaya Governor has earlier raised the issue of farm laws. (File)

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday said the 'Agnipath' scheme is a "fraud" with the hopes of future jawans and said those retiring without a pension after serving the armed forces for four years would hardly attract any marriage proposal.

Mr Malik, who has also served as Jammu and Kashmir governor, urged the government to "reconsider" the new scheme under which youths will be recruited as soldiers on a four-year basis.

"Future jawans will train for six months, and they will have six months of leave. After three years of job, when they return to their homes, they will hardly get any marriage proposal," Mr Malik told reporters in Baghpat. "The Agnipath scheme is against future jawans, and a fraud with their hopes." Meghalaya Governor, who is from Baghpat, had come to Khekra village here to pay condolences to the family of his friend Gaje Singh Dhama who died recently.

The governor said he had earlier raised the issue of farmers when they were protesting against the three now-repealed farm laws, and now will speak about the youth and their problems.

Asked by journalists if he should have quit as governor before raising these political issue, Mr Malik said, "Had I got into the 'chakkar' (trap) of advisors like you, I would not have been able to reach this place." "I will leave the post in a minute, if the person who has made me (a Governor) asks me to do so." To a question on his post-retirement plans, he said he has no intention to enter active politics again or contest polls. "I will struggle for farmers and jawans wherever needed." The former Jammu and Kashmir Governor said he will write a book on the border state of Kashmir after he leaves the office.

Asked if his attacks on the government would sharpen after he retires, Mr Malik said, "It is not about the government. The issues I raise, if those are accepted, then it will be in favour of the government."

