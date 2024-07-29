Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh Face Off In Lok Sabha Over Agnipath Scheme

The Agnipath scheme, bitterly criticised by the Opposition, was at the heart of heated debate between Congress's Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha today. The minister accused the Leader of the Opposition of disseminating misinformation and misleading the people on the matter and offered to discuss the issue in the House.

In his speech on the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Mr Gandhi had claimed that the Agnipath scheme has robbed the country's soldiers and their families of financial security and respect, pointing to the absence of pension. He alleged that the scheme exposes the government's "anti-youth and anti-farmer" leanings.

Mr Singh contended that Mr Gandhi had propagated several misconceptions about the Budget, which Finance Minister Sitharaman would clarify in her upcoming speech. Mr Gandhi, he added, was misleading the public regarding Agnipath, causing the Leader of the Opposition to dig in his heels.

On July 1, a similar heated exchange had unfolded in the Lok Sabha between Mr Gandhi and the Defence Minister.

"One Agniveer lost his life in a landmine blast, but he is not recognised as a 'martyr'. I consider him a martyr, but the government of India does not. PM Modi does not call him a martyr -- he refers to him as an Agniveer. His family will not receive pension or compensation. The Agnipath scheme treats them as expendable, like a labourer," Mr Gandhi had said, setting off massive protests from the BJP members.

Mr Singh contended that Mr Gandhi was misleading the House and clarified that the families of Agniveers who die in the line of duty receive financial assistance of Rs 1 crore.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) should not mislead the House with incorrect statements. Financial aid of Rs 1 crore is provided to the family of an Agniveer who sacrifices his life while defending our borders or during wartime," Mr Singh had asserted.

Mr Gandhi had later cited the case of Agniveer Ajay Kumar who died in the line of duty and posting a video of father, claimed the family had not received any money from the central government, and demanded facilities and pension.

Ajay Kumar's family later clarified that they have received some compensation but demanded hero status for him. "We want the Agniveer scheme to be scrapped and we should get pension and canteen card," his father told NDTV.

Launched in 2022, the Agnipath scheme was meant to recruit personnel for short-term service in the armed forces and reduce the age profile of candidates across the board. Known as Agniveers, these individuals do not currently qualify for regular benefits such as pension for their families in the event of their death in service.

The issue has sparked broader discussions, with a parliamentary panel earlier recommending that families of Agniveers who die in the line of duty should receive benefits equivalent to those provided to families of regular military personnel.