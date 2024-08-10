'I See Great Hope In Them': Navy Chief As Over 1,400 Agniveers Graduate

The passing out parade (POP) of the fourth batch of Agniveers was held on Friday at INS Chilka

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi praised the Agniveer scheme during the passing out parade of the fourth batch of Agniveers in Odisha, stating that the initiative is progressing well.

Admiral Tripathi noted that over 2,500 Agniveers have completed their training in the first three batches.

"I was the Chief of Personnel in 2022 when the Agnipath scheme was introduced. Now, two years later, we have just seen the fourth batch pass out on Friday from our premier training establishment, INS Chilka. The scheme is going well. We have trained more than 2,500 Agniveers in the first three batches," Tripathi said on Friday.

"This batch includes nearly 1,429 Agniveers, with around 300 of them being women. I have observed the Agniveers here at Chilka during the first batch, seen them on ships, and again today. I see great hope in them -- they are highly motivated, enthusiastic, and I am confident they are fully integrated into the Indian Navy," he added.

The POP not only marked the successful completion of 16 weeks of initial Naval training for the Agniveers but also signaled the beginning of their journey in the Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive, and Future Ready Indian Navy.

The training at Chilka encompassed academic instruction, various aspects of naval service, and outdoor training, all grounded in the core values of duty, honor, and courage.

The Agnipath scheme, announced by the government in June 2022, is designed to promote a youthful profile within the Armed Forces. Those recruited under the scheme are known as 'Agniveers.'

The government has stated that there will be numerous job opportunities and other avenues for those not retained in the defense forces after four years.

Upon completion of their four-year tenure, approximately 25 percent of the Agniveers will be retained in the Indian Armed Forces as regular cadres for a minimum of 15 years. The remaining Agniveers will receive assistance for further employment opportunities. They will be given a Seva Nidhi Package of Rs 11.71 lakhs upon their exit, which will be exempt from Income Tax. However, there will be no pension benefits.

