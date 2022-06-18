'Agnipath' Violence: Sonia Gandhi's Appeal To Protesters From Hospital

With the protests against the new recruitment scheme, Agnipath, now spreading to eight states, Congress President Sonia Gandhi today assured military job aspirants that her party "will strongly stand with them" as they try to put pressure on the government to rollback the contentious scheme.

The new military recruitment scheme is "directionless", and was announced without keeping the interests of the army job aspirants in mind, the Congress chief said in a statement.

"I am disappointed that the government ignored your voices and announced the "new military recruitment scheme", which is directionless. Many ex-servicemen have also raised questions about the new scheme," the statement, which was shared by party leader Jairam Ramesh on Twitter, said.

"The Indian National Congress strongly stand with our promise to protect your interests against the scheme. As a true patriot, we will raise our voice against the scheme without violence, patience and peace," she said.