'Agnipath': Rajnath Singh's 2nd Meet With Military Leadership In 2 Days

Violent protests broke out across the country over the 'Agnipath' scheme. (File)

As protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme continue in several parts of the country, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to hold a meeting at his residence on Sunday.

Sources said the tri-service chiefs are expected to attend the meeting and discuss the rollout of the scheme and ways to pacify agitators. This is the second such meeting called by Rajnath Singh in two days.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to meet the three Services chiefs today at 1015 hours amid the ongoing row over the Agnipath scheme: Government sources



In a significant move, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday announced that 10 percent vacancies would be reserved in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles for Agniveers.

In a series of tweets, the Ministry of Home Affairs said, "The Ministry of Home Affairs decides to reserve 10 percent vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers."

"The MHA also decides to give 3 years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruiting in CAPFs and Assam Rifles. Further, for the first batch of Agniveer, the age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit," the MHA added.

It is pertinent to note that, upon completion of their four years tenure, 'Agniveers' will be getting selection priorities under CAPF's all the seven different security forces comprising Assam Rifles (AR), Border Security Forces (BSF), Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF), Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Security Guard (NSG) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Earlier speaking of the employment opportunities for 'Agniveers', Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that upon completion of four years of Agniveers many central ministers and state governments including Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and corporations will give them job priorities.

"In coming days you will get the announcement by various governments and ministries regarding the priority in job opportunities to 'Agniveers'," the Defence Minister added.

Earlier, in a welcome move, the government had announced a change in recruiting 'Agniveers', increasing the maximum entry age from 21 years to 23 years by giving two years of relaxation as a one-time waiver.

Issuing an official statement on 'Agnipath' Scheme, the Ministry of Defence mentioned that the one-time waiver in the upper age limit has been granted as recruitment during the two years had not been possible.

