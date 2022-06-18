5 New Announcements For 'Agnipath' Recruits To Defuse Massive Protests

10 per cent jobs in the coast guard and state-run defence firms will be reserved for Agniveers by the Defence Ministry.

10 per cent vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces or CAPFs and Assam Rifles will be reserved for Agniveers by the Home Ministry.

Three years in age limit relaxation for recruitments in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers.

Employment opportunities in merchant navy for Agniveers from Indian Navy, six service avenues for induction by the Shipping Ministry.