5 New Announcements For 'Agnipath' Recruits To Defuse Massive Protests

Here are some of the measures announced for Agnipath recruits:
10 per cent jobs in the coast guard and state-run defence firms will be reserved for Agniveers by the Defence Ministry.
10 per cent vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces or CAPFs and Assam Rifles will be reserved for Agniveers by the Home Ministry.
Three years in age limit relaxation for recruitments in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers.
Employment opportunities in merchant navy for Agniveers from Indian Navy, six service avenues for induction by the Shipping Ministry.
Earlier, the age limit for the Agnipath scheme was raised from 21 to 23 as a one-time relaxation in view of the two-year break in recruitment because of Covid. Several state governments have said they will give preference to Agniveers in police recruitment. The National Institute of Open Schooling to launch customized courses for 10th-pass Agniveers and help them obtain 12th-pass certificate.