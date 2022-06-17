'Agnipath' Protests Spread, 5 Points That Are Controversial About Scheme

Protesters want to work for a full 15 years, as is presently the case, earn higher salaries as they become more senior within the existing system and earn a pension once they retire.

Under the 'Agnipath' scheme, those recruited will be paid a lumpsum of Rs 11.5 lakh after completion of four years of service.

Some retired service officers said the new recruits will be like "tourist soldiers" and will adversely impact the armed forces' organisational ethos and operational effectiveness as a fighting force.

There are also apprehensions that the 'Agnipath' scheme would change the composition of several regiments that recruit youths from specific regions as well as castes such as Rajputs, Jats and Sikhs. However, government sources said there won't be any change in the system. Speaking about it on NDTV's Left, Right And Centre, former Army chief General VP Malik (Retd) said the regimental system will continue to be there. "Induction in a unit is not very many. There are very few people who will be there. I don't think unit spirit in anyway will be affected," he added.