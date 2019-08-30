Agitators Block Highway To Protest Demolition Of Ashram In Thane

Additional police force has been rushed to avoid any law and order problem.(Representational image)

Hundreds of agitators, including women, on Friday blocked traffic on a section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway to protest demolition of an ashram at the Tungareshwar hills at Virar.

Thane district rural police sources said due to the agitation, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the busy highway, around 15km from Thane.

The agitators were protesting the demolition of the Balayogi Shree Sadanand Maharaj Ashram at the Tungareshwar hills on directions of the Supreme Court.

Additional police force has been rushed to the spot to avoid any law and order problem, they said.

A district police spokesman said no untoward incident has been reported so far.

An NGO, which has moved the top court, has alleged the ashram has been constructed in violation of environment and forest regulations.

