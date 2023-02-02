Man Killed As Car Hits Truck After Tyre Burst On Highway In Maharashtra

The accident affected traffic on the busy carriageway for an hour. (Representational)

A 38-year-old man from Gujarat was killed after his car collided with a truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district today morning, said an official.

Arunkumar Parekh was heading towards Mumbai when he lost control of the vehicle due to a tyre burst near Virar around 9.30 am, said the official from the Mandvi police station.

The car, which was on the Khanivade bridge at the time, jumped over the divider and hit a truck coming in the opposite direction, killing Parekh on the spot, he said.

The accident affected traffic on the busy carriageway for an hour, said the official.

