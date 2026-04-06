The Mysterious Case Of 6 Bodies In 16 Days Near Mumbai

An unidentified male, aged between 45 and 50, was found dead on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Sunday evening. The man's decomposed body was discovered amidst a pile of garbage near Virar Phata. While the body has been sent for post-mortem, it remains unclear whether the man, described as having a white beard was killed or died in an accident.
In the past 16 days, the police have found five such bodies in Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation area near Mumbai.
It began with a woman's decomposed body discovered in Shirvali, Virar East on March 21. A police investigation revealed that the woman was killed by her husband, who, along with his accomplice, has been taken into custody.
Two days later, on March 23, the body of a missing six-year-old girl was found inside a well in Nalasopara. The exact cause of the girl's death remains unclear.
Three days later, the decapitated body of a man was recovered. The family received closure after the police solved the murder case within a few hours and arrested the accused. The man is reported to have been killed over a financial dispute.
Following this, two more bodies were discovered - an unidentified woman found in a drain, and another individual. The police are trying to identify both the bodies.
(With inputs from Manoj Satvi)
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