4 Killed After Car Collides With Bus On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

Four persons were killed when their car collided with a bus on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday, police said.

Two persons travelling in the luxury bus received injuries in the accident which took place at around 3.30 am near Mahalakshmi bridge on the highway, an official from Kasa police station said.

The four occupants of the car were travelling from Gujarat to Mumbai, located about 100 km from Palghar, when it jumped a lane and collided with a luxury bus coming from the opposite direction, another official said in the evening. All four persons, including a woman, died on the spot, he said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for postmortem, the official said, adding two injured persons were hospitalised.

The dead were residents of Bardoli in Surat.

Earlier in the day, police said the car had rammed into the bus from behind.

