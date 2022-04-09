After Sharad Pawar House Protest, Daughter Supriya Sule's Security Upgraded

MP Supriya Sule is the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (File)

A day after Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees staged an angry protest outside Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai, the Maharashtra police on Saturday upgraded the security cover provided to his daughter and MP Supriya Sule from 'X' category to 'Y plus', an official said.

During the protest outside Mr Pawar's bungalow on Pedder Road on Friday, Ms Sule, the MP from Baramati, had faced the angry protesters and tried to reason with them.

After the incident, police increased the security of the Pawar family.

"(Ms) Sule's security was elevated to Y plus escort as a precautionary measure," said a senior official.

The security at Mr Pawar's Mumbai residence as well as at his house in Baramati in Pune district has been enhanced too, officials said.

Police have arrested 110 persons in connection with the protest.

