After Row In Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Case Against 'Pathaan' In Bihar

Case filed in Bihar against SRK and Deepika Padukone for "hurting religious sentiments"

A complaint petition was filed before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, seeking an FIR against Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for "hurting religious sentiments" of Hindus in a song of their upcoming film 'Pathaan'.

Sudhir Ojha, a Muzaffarpur-based lawyer, filed the case before the CJM court on Friday, which will hear the matter on January 3.

"The song 'Besharam Rang' of the film 'Pathaan' is objectionable and it hurts the sentiments of the Hindu community," Mr Ojha later told reporters.

The song has seen a controversy in some parts of the country after it was released, with protests being held over the content in it.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had recently frowned upon the colour of the attire of Deepika Padukone and actor Shah Rukh Khan in the song, calling for its "rectification".

There have been protests against the actors at a few places, including in Indore.



