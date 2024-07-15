After Puja Khedkar, Ex-IAS Officer Abhishek Singh Under Fire Over Disability Claim

Amid claims that trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar allegedly submitted fake disability certificates to get the job, questions are now being raised over another former bureaucrat's selection under in disability criteria.

Abhishek Singh - the 2011 batch IAS officer who resigned last year to become an actor - is under fire after his dance and gym videos went viral on social media.

Several users commented on the videos shared by Abhishek Singh, calling for greater transparency and accountability in the bureaucratic selection process.

Abhishek Singh claimed to have a locomotor disability to avail concessions in the UPSC selection process.

Responding to the allegations, Mr Singh said he is being targeted for supporting reservations.

"Although I am not affected by any criticism, this is the first time I am answering my critics because my supporters asked me to. Since I started supporting reservations, anti-reservationists have targeted me. They question my caste and my job. Let me tell you, I have achieved everything through hard work and courage, not through reservation," he said in a post on X - earlier known as Twitter.

"I have done social work through my initiatives like United by Blood and the No-Shame Movement without government help. I believe that reservation in government jobs should be according to the population, and I will work towards that. If you think you have talent, stop trying for government jobs and excel in business, sports, or acting. There is no reservation there," he added.

"I move on the strength of my talent, confidence, and courage, not in anyone's favour."

वैसे तो मुझे किसी आलोचना से कोई फ़र्क़ नहीं पड़ता, पर ये मेरे जीवन काल में पहली बार है जब मैं अपने आलोचकों को जवाब दे रहा हूँ। और वो इसलिए क्योंकि मेरे हज़ारो समर्थक मुझसे कह रहे हैं कि आप जवाब दें नहीं तो हमारा मनोबल टूट जाएगा।अतः ये मेरा नैतिक कर्तव्य है कि मैं सच्चाई सामने… pic.twitter.com/e1rwB3H02R — Abhishek Singh (@Abhishek_asitis) July 13, 2024

Puja Khedkar had courted controversy over using a siren on her private Audi and raising demands for a separate house and car - privileges not available to junior officers. But the 2023-batch IAS officer now faces far more serious charges.

Ms Khedkar claimed to be visually and mentally impaired in an affidavit submitted to the UPSC, but refused to undergo mandatory medical tests to confirm those.

The Centre has formed a one-member committee to look into the allegations against Pooja Khedkar.

Puja Khedkar may be dismissed if she's found guilty, sources said. She may also face criminal action if the allegations of hiding facts and misrepresentation are found to be true, they added.