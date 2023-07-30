After Manipur, Mizoram Starts Recording Biometrics Of Myanmar Immigrants

In April, Centre asked Manipur and Mizoram to collect biometrics of illegal immigrants (Representational)

Mizoram has started the process of collecting biometric details of Myanmar nationals living in the state following an instruction from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, an official said on Sunday.

More than 30,000 Myanmar nationals have taken shelter in Mizoram since February 2021 after the military junta staged a coup in the neighbouring nation.

A pilot project of recording biometric data of Myanmar nationals was launched in all 11 districts of the state last week, state home department officer on special duty-cum-joint secretary David H Lalthangliana told news agency PTI. The exercise was being conducted in relief camps, he said.

In April, the MHA had instructed Manipur and Mizoram to collect biometric details of the illegal immigrants. In June, the ministry reminded both states to complete the exercise by September 30.

The exercise could not be undertaken immediately as the original format had to be altered to collect data from Myanmar nationals, Mr Lalthangliana said.

The Mizoram government had previously profiled the Myanmar nationals on its own and issued identity cards to them.

Earlier, Chief Minister Zoramthanga objected to the Centre's instructions to deport Myanmar nationals.

Mizoram could not push back the Myanmar nationals as they belong to the same ethnic group, the chief minister said, adding that he had to provide shelter on humanitarian grounds.

The majority of the Myanmar nationals live in relief camps, some are in rented houses, while others have been accommodated by their relatives.

The government, NGOs, churches, and villagers provide food to them, who support themselves by working as daily labourers.