OpenAI Developing 'Real-Humans-Only' Social Media App To Eliminate Bot Problem: Report

OpenAI is developing a biometric-based social platform designed to eliminate the growing bot problem and ensure only verified human users can participate. Still in the early stages of development, OpenAI is aiming to capitalise on the popularity of its ChatGPT and Sora apps to sell the new 'real-humans-only' platform to customers who may have been troubled by the payout-hungry bots on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The product team for the app has fewer than 10 people, according to a report in Forbes. The users might be required to provide proof of personhood via Apple's Face ID or the World Orb, an eyeball scanner using the human iris to generate a unique, verifiable ID.

If launched, the app would stand out from existing networks like Facebook, Instagram and X that rely on traditional verification methods such as phone numbers, emails, or behavioural algorithms.

Though it remains unclear at this stage how OpenAI will incorporate its existing tools into the service, the report highlighted that users might be able to create AI-generated images or videos, akin to similar features available on Meta-affiliated platforms.

The launch timeline of the app has not been revealed either, but 'it could change dramatically' before it is ready to show to the public.

Sam Altman's Bot Issue

OpenAI CEO Sam Latman has previously expressed concerns about the rise of bot accounts on social media platforms. In September last year, Altman said bots have made it impossible to determine whether social media posts are written by humans.

"I have had the strangest experience reading this: I assume it's all fake/bots, even though in this case I know codex growth is really strong and the trend here is real," Altman wrote on X after coming across some posts from the r/Claudecode subreddit, which were praising OpenAI Codex.

i have had the strangest experience reading this: i assume its all fake/bots, even though in this case i know codex growth is really strong and the trend here is real.



i think there are a bunch of things going on: real people have picked up quirks of LLM-speak, the Extremely… https://t.co/9buqM3ZpKe — Sam Altman (@sama) September 8, 2025

"The net effect is somehow AI Twitter/AI Reddit feels very fake in a way it really didn't a year or two ago," he summarised.

If Altman manages to launch the app, it would be entering an already-saturated market dominated by Meta, TikTok and others. The fewer bots promise, if not implemented properly, could sound the death knell for the app.