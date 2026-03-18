AI Firms Bring In Chemical, Biological Experts As US War On Iran Intensifies

America's usage of artificial intelligence in its latest war on Iran has compelled top AI companies to hire specialists who can help prevent the misuse of their technology in military settings.

OpenAI is looking for a researcher focused on “biological and chemical risks,” as per a job listing. Anthropic is recruiting a specialist in chemical weapons and high-yield explosives to prevent potential “catastrophic misuse” of its AI, the BBC reported.

The ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran has entered its third week. Iranian officials report over 1,500 deaths, including more than 400 women and children. Alongside conventional weapons, the US is using advanced military technology powered by AI in the war.

A day before the joint strikes on Iran on February 28, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman signed a deal with the Pentagon to allow the use of OpenAI's models on the Department of Defense's classified network.

This included safeguards to prevent mass surveillance and ensure human oversight of the use of force. After backlash, Altman said the group would prohibit the use of its systems to spy on citizens.

Claude, Anthropic's large language model, has been used across multiple US national security agencies for tasks such as intelligence analysis, operational planning, and cyber operations. Pentagon systems reportedly used Claude to model battle scenarios, assess intelligence, and simulate possible outcomes for airstrikes.

Earlier this year, tensions rose when the Department of Defense labelled Anthropic a “supply chain risk” and ordered federal agencies to phase out its technology within six months. The disagreement was over Anthropic's rules to prevent its AI, Claude, from being used for mass surveillance or fully autonomous weapons.

Despite this, Claude helped the US military launch airstrikes on Iran, The Guardian reported.

Lauren Kahn, a senior research analyst at Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology, explained to NPR that AI is being applied across multiple aspects of warfare.

“We're seeing artificial intelligence being used across the gamut,” Kahn said.

This includes decision support, logistics, maintenance, intelligence analysis, and autonomous systems such as drones. By combining data from multiple sensors and sources, AI helps the military plan and execute operations more efficiently.