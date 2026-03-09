Advertisement

Anthropic Sues Pentagon Over 'Supply-Chain Risk' Designation

Anthropic is the first US company ever to have been publicly punished with such a designation.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Anthropic Sues Pentagon Over 'Supply-Chain Risk' Designation
Anthropic seeks to have its designation as a national security supply-chain risk declared unlawful.

Anthropic filed suit Monday against the Trump administration, alleging it retaliated over the AI company's refusal to let its Claude AI model be used for autonomous lethal warfare and mass surveillance of Americans.

In the 48-page complaint, filed in federal court in San Francisco, Anthropic seeks to have its designation as a national security supply-chain risk declared unlawful and blocked.

Anthropic is the first US company ever to have been publicly punished with such a designation, a label typically reserved for organisations from foreign adversary countries, like the Chinese tech company Huawei.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Anthropic, Claude AI Model, Pentagon
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com