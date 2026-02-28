Advertisement

Sam Altman's OpenAI Signs Deal With Pentagon Hours After Trump Slammed Anthropic

The announcement comes after rival AI startup Anthropic drew the outrage of the Trump administration this week for insisting on having similar safeguards in its own agreement with the Pentagon.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Sam Altman's OpenAI Signs Deal With Pentagon Hours After Trump Slammed Anthropic
  • OpenAI has signed a deal with the Pentagon to use its AI models in classified networks
  • The agreement includes technical safeguards to ensure AI safety principles are upheld
  • Sam Altman emphasised prohibitions on domestic mass surveillance in the partnership
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said Friday the AI startup has inked a deal with the Pentagon to use its models in the defense agency's classified network, using "technical safeguards."

"Two of our most important safety principles are prohibitions on domestic mass surveillance and human responsibility for the use of force, including for autonomous weapon systems," Altman said, adding that those principles went "into our agreement."

The announcement comes after rival AI startup Anthropic drew the outrage of the Trump administration this week for insisting on having similar safeguards in its own agreement with the Pentagon.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
OpenAI, Sam Altman, US Pentagon
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com