Sam Altman's OpenAI Signs Deal With Pentagon Hours After Trump Slammed Anthropic

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said Friday the AI startup has inked a deal with the Pentagon to use its models in the defense agency's classified network, using "technical safeguards."

"Two of our most important safety principles are prohibitions on domestic mass surveillance and human responsibility for the use of force, including for autonomous weapon systems," Altman said, adding that those principles went "into our agreement."

Tonight, we reached an agreement with the Department of War to deploy our models in their classified network.



In all of our interactions, the DoW displayed a deep respect for safety and a desire to partner to achieve the best possible outcome.



The announcement comes after rival AI startup Anthropic drew the outrage of the Trump administration this week for insisting on having similar safeguards in its own agreement with the Pentagon.

