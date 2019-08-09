After Jyotiraditya Scindia, Other Congress Leaders Support J&K Move

Jyotiraditya Scindia's tweet was contrary to the Congress's stance on the issue (File)

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has received support from many party leaders in Madhya Pradesh over his tweet in which he had welcomed the centre's move to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate it into two Union territories.

The leaders who have backed the centre's move include state's Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot--considered close to Chief Minister Kamal Nath-- and Mandsaur MLA Hardeep Singh Dang. Health Minister Tulsi Silawat too has supported Mr Scindia's Tuesday tweet.

Surprisingly, Narayan Tripathi, one of the two rebel MLAs of opposition BJP in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh, has also supported the decision on Kashmir.

"Such difficult decisions can be taken in national interest only by a man like Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah's historic decision has made the country proud of him," Mr Tripathi, the BJP MLA from Maihar seat of Satna district, tweeted in Hindi.

Mr Tripathi, along with another BJP MLA Sharad Kol, had voted in support of an amendment bill which was backed by the Congress.

Minister Tarun Bhanot also spoke out on Article 370. "Whenever it's about the nation, we should all rise above politics. Politicising certain issues is wrong," he said.

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsi Silawat also backed Mr Scindia's statements over the issue. "He (Scindia) is a senior and experienced leader, so he has made the statements only after serious thought," he said.

Mr Scindia, a former MP from Madhya Pradesh's Guna, had tweeted: "I support the move on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and its full integration into union of India. Would have been better if constitutional process had been followed. No questions could have been raised then. Nevertheless, this is in our country's interest and I support this."

His tweet was contrary to the Congress's stance on the issue. The party had put up a vociferous opposition to the centre over the issue in parliament, saying that due process was not followed and stakeholders were not consulted before taking the decision.

