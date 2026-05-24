After Eviction Notice, Delhi Gymkhana Club Seeks Clarity, Meeting With Centre

The Delhi Gymkhana Club, one of the national capital's most prestigious and historic private clubs, has sprung into urgent action following a communication from the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, officials said on Saturday.

The government body has sought re-entry and resumption of the club's premises, citing the need for "strengthening and securing of the defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes".

In response to this sudden development, the Governing Council (GC) of the Delhi Gymkhana Club held an emergency meeting on Saturday and decided to send an immediate reply to the L&DO.

The club has requested detailed clarity on several issues concerning the interests of its members and employees.

The communication also seeks an urgent appointment for GC members to meet with senior officials of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to discuss the matter.

According to an official communication issued from the Secretary's Office and signed by Officiating Secretary Rajesh Bhatnagar, the club's immediate priority is to ensure that its operations continue without any dislocation.

The letter emphasises protecting the interests of thousands of members and staff who depend on the smooth functioning of this 113-year-old institution, established in 1913.

The Delhi Gymkhana Club, located on Safdarjung Road, has long been a hub for senior bureaucrats, diplomats, politicians, and prominent citizens.

The sudden notice from the L&DO has created considerable concern among its members.

he club has assured its members that further developments will be communicated promptly once a response is received from the Ministry.

The development comes as a surprise to many, given the club's prominent location in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi and its historical significance.

Sources indicate that the government's move may be linked to broader security considerations in the national capital, though specific details have not yet been made public.

The Governing Council is understood to be working diligently to safeguard the club's legacy while cooperating with the authorities.

Members are closely watching the outcome of the club's formal response and the requested meeting with the Ministry officials.

The situation remains fluid, and any decision regarding the future of the premises is likely to have significant implications for the club's continued operations and its vibrant community life.

The Delhi Gymkhana Club has a rich heritage and continues to serve as an important social and recreational institution in the national capital.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)