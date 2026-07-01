'Unauthorised Occupation': Centre's Fresh Move To Evict Delhi Gymkhana Club

Battling eviction from its plush 27-acre premises in the coveted Lutyen's zone, the Delhi Gymkhana Club has been served another notice. The Estate Officer has issued a statutory show cause notice to the Club under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971, asking it to explain why an eviction order should not be passed against it.

The notice has been issued following the Union Government's plaint alleging that the Club has become an unauthorised occupant of the property situated at 2, Safdarjung Road, New Delhi.

According to the notice issued through the Land & Development Office (L&DO), the Club's continued occupation of the property after the lawful termination of its perpetual lease and resumption of the land by the Government for a public purpose falls within the definition of "unauthorised occupation" under Section 2(g) of the Public Premises Act, 1971.

The Government has maintained that the lease in favour of the Club stood determined after the President of India exercised powers under Clause 4 of the perpetual lease deed, which permits the lessor to resume the land if it is required for a public purpose. It has asserted that once the lease was terminated and the property resumed, the Club ceased to have any legal right to remain in possession and its continued occupation became unauthorized.

The Estate Officer has, therefore, called upon the Delhi Gymkhana Club to show cause on or before July 7, 2026, as to why an order of eviction should not be made against it under the provisions of the Public Premises Act.

The notice also directs the Club to appear before the Estate Officer on July 7, 2026, at 2:30 PM, either through its office-bearers or a duly authorised representative. The representative has been instructed to be prepared to answer all material questions relating to the proceedings and to produce any documentary or oral evidence that the Club wishes to rely upon in its defence.

The Estate Officer has further warned that if the Club fails to appear on the scheduled date and time or does not file its response, the matter may be decided ex parte, enabling the Estate Officer to proceed with the eviction proceedings and pass appropriate orders without hearing the Club's side.

The Government has contended that the 27.3-acre property is valuable public land located in a strategically sensitive area of the national capital and is required for strengthening defence infrastructure, public security, governance infrastructure and other public-interest projects.

In its plaint, the Government has also stated that after the lease was terminated through a notice dated May 22, 2026, the Club was directed to hand over peaceful possession of the premises by June 5, 2026. It has alleged that despite the notice, the Club failed to vacate the property and has continued to remain in occupation, thereby attracting the provisions of the Public Premises Act governing unauthorised occupants. The Government has sought eviction of the Club and restoration of possession of the premises to the Union of India.

The Club had challenged the May eviction notice in the Delhi High Court. In its plaint before the Estate Officer, the Centre said the high court had declined to grant an injunction against the takeover and that possession of the property would be taken in accordance with law.

The 113-year-old club is the most exclusive in the country and has select bureaucrats, military personnel, Capital's elite and intelligentsia as its members.

The club has 26 grass tennis courts, four hard courts, flex-cushion courts, squash courts, badminton courts, billiards rooms, basketball facilities, a swimming pool, and a health club.

It also has plush restaurants, lounges, bars, banquet spaces, libraries, card rooms, massage services, beauty parlours, children's areas, and even 43 transit rooms and cottages for members and guests.